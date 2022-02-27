Contrasting CGI (NYSE:GIB) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CGI and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 1 10 0 2.62 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $121.77, indicating a potential upside of 47.67%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than AgileThought.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.08 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.53 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Summary

CGI beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

