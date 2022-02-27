Contrasting Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% All For One Media 40,529.34% -24.30% 3,234.01%

Kidoz has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 11.01, meaning that its share price is 1,001% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and All For One Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 7.74 $100,000.00 $0.01 42.14 All For One Media $10,000.00 155.59 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidoz currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 398.81%. Given Kidoz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than All For One Media.

Summary

Kidoz beats All For One Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

All For One Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

