Contrasting Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Subsea 7 and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 3 6 0 2.67 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.60 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -30.17 Expro Group $390.36 million 4.47 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.65

Expro Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64% Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

