Contrasting Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

This table compares Travelers Companies and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 10.52% 12.27% 2.95% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Travelers Companies and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.20 $3.66 billion $14.52 11.94 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Travelers Companies and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 2 7 3 0 2.08 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $172.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.