Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Hits $905.80 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $905.80 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.42 or 0.00046145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,121,699 coins and its circulating supply is 51,989,385 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

