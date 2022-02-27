Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.