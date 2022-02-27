Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 440,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $7,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $23.15.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.