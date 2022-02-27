Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $41.10 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

