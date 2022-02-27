Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.10 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.34 and a one year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

