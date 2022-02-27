Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.43 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.45 or 0.00074230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,601.73 or 0.99804691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00294159 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.

