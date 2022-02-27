Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $27.24

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $27.24 or 0.00072032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.80 billion and $935.42 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,773.59 or 0.99881281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00311027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

