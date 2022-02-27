Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,206 shares of company stock valued at $971,585 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,979,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

