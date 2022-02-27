Critical Comparison: EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) versus SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $16.48 billion 4.86 $97.10 million N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.20 $56.20 million $1.38 18.15

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98%

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 3 4 0 2.38 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $91.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $33.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.50%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme.

Volatility & Risk

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments. The Equipment business segment includes production, distribution and sale of high capacity equipment, such as digital surfacing machines and lens polishing machines, which are used in manufacturing plants and prescription laboratories for finishing operations on semi-finished lenses. The Sunglasses and Readers business segment engages in the production, distribution and sale of both non-prescription sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses. The company was founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio in 1961 and is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.