Critical Comparison: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MongoDB and Cadence Design Systems are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MongoDB and Cadence Design Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 42.50 -$266.94 million ($4.73) -79.48 Cadence Design Systems $2.99 billion 14.19 $590.64 million $2.49 61.42

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -38.32% -101.71% -14.58% Cadence Design Systems 23.29% 28.70% 17.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MongoDB and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 11 0 2.79 Cadence Design Systems 1 3 9 0 2.62

MongoDB presently has a consensus price target of $546.79, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus price target of $179.08, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

