Critical Contrast: NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) & Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 12.32 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.25 Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 510.39 -$470,000.00 ($0.06) -15.65

Burcon NutraScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NutraLife BioSciences. Burcon NutraScience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NutraLife BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08% Burcon NutraScience -2,011.77% -25.75% -24.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Burcon NutraScience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and Burcon NutraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burcon NutraScience has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 272.74%. Given Burcon NutraScience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burcon NutraScience is more favorable than NutraLife BioSciences.

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats NutraLife BioSciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

