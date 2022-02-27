Critical Survey: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Semtech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semtech and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80 MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

Semtech currently has a consensus price target of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.25%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Semtech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semtech and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 7.65 $59.90 million $1.63 43.34 MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.95 $37.97 million $2.61 23.19

Semtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 14.90% 15.97% 10.34% MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.