CROAT Hits Market Cap of $209,776.24 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. CROAT has a total market cap of $209,776.24 and $33.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,471,236 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

