Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

COIHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Croda International has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $71.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.