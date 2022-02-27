Crown (CRW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Crown has a total market cap of $769,932.23 and approximately $35.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,718.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00805939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00216471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034687 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,161,313 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

