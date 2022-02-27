Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

