CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Tops $324,781.70

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $324,781.70 and $36,974.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,950 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.