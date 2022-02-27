Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 26,650 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,749,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 48.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

