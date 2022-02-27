Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 13,211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

