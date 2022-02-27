Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 17,496 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 287.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

