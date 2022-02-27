Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,796 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $10,453,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

