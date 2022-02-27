Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 937,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.