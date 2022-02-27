Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

