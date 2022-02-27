Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Funko worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

