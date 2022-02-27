Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $147.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

