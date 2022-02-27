Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Sumo Logic worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 157.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 511,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 270.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 494,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 482.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 257,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

