Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

