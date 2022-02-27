Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

