Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $142,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after buying an additional 3,636,680 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,041,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 660,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,939,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 820,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

