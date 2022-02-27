Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,961 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,429,000 after buying an additional 78,196 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.