Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

