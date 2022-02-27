Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Axonics worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Axonics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Axonics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

