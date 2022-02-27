Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $65,933,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

