Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of OptimizeRx worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $204,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,016 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $803.03 million, a P/E ratio of 322.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.