Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.53 Million in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AvePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

