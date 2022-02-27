Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $28.19 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

