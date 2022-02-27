Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

LRN stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.