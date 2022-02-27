Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE EVGO opened at $9.62 on Friday. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
