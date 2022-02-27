Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.62 on Friday. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

