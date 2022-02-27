Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

