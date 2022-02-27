Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 27,761 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

