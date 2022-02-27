Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,355 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 2,484.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

