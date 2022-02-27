Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,100 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.
Shares of SGRY stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
