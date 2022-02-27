Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,100 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

