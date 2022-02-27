Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,307 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

