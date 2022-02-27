Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 46,093 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Codexis worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

