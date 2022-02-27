Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,121 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CEVA by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,043.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $65.51.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

