Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Standex International worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Standex International by 192.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $106.38 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

